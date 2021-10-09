Boy, 10, Killed in Freak Accident at Rodea

(Newser) – A 10-year-old from Texas was killed in a freak accident at the Texas Junior High Rodeo in Louisiana Oct. 3. Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond of the sheriff's office in Beauregard Parish said it happened when a horse died suddenly, possibly of an aneurysm or heart attack. The boy was riding in a warm-up pen when the horse reared up, then fell, trapping Legend Williamson, 10, underneath. The boy, who was hit in the head, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, KPLC reports. “It’s just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community,” Denmond said.

Legend was warming up for finals when his horse died. His parents said he had taken second place in an event and was warming up for finals, CBS19 reports. "He did the goat-tying event, the calf-breakaway event and he was a header in the team roping event," his father, Kelly Williamson, said. Legend’s family are hoping the loss of their son will inspire people to be more like him, adopting the motto, “Live like Legend.” Commercial Bank of Texas opened an account where donors can help the family cope with expenses. And on Friday, 70 big rig trucks lined up on a highway in Lukin, Texas, as a memorial for Legend, KLTV reports. (Read more child death stories.)