 
X

William Shatner Is Now Truly a Rocket Man

The 90-year-old blasted off on Wednesday
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 13, 2021 9:53 AM CDT
William Shatner Is Now Truly a Rocket Man
This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers, and Glen de Vries.   (Blue Origin via AP)

(Newser) William Shatner on Wednesday became the oldest person to go to space. After a couple of delays, CNN reports the 90-year-old blasted off from a West Texas launch site on an 11-minute up-and-down flight (with four of those minutes being weightless). He rode on Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule, in what was the company's second crewed launch. CNN reports Jeff Bezos himself shut the door to the capsule after everyone was loaded in.

story continues below

Shatner, who first played Captain Kirk on Star Trek 55 years ago, is among a party of four: Chris Boshuizen of Earth-observation company Planet Labs, microbiologist Glen de Vries, and Blue Origin's Audrey Powers joined him. He told CBS Mornings in advance of the flight, "I want to see space. I want to see the Earth. I want to see what we need to do to save Earth." As the capsule landed, Shatner could reportedly be heard saying, "That was unlike anything they described." (Read more William Shatner stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X