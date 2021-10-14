FDA Panel Recommends Moderna Booster Shots

(Newser) – US health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus, reports the AP. The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors and adults with health problems, jobs, or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19. The recommendation is non-binding, but it's key step toward expanding the US booster campaign to millions more Americans. FDA officials are expected to make their decision within days, per the Washington Post.

As for the dose, initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. But Moderna says a single 50-microgram shot should be enough for a booster. Assuming a positive decision from the FDA, there’s still another hurdle: Next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get one. Many people who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are already getting a booster after the FDA authorized their use last month. (A decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also is pending.)