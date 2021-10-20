Queen Refuses to Accept 'Oldie of the Year' Award

(Newser) – "Oldie of the Year"? No thanks, says Queen Elizabeth. The UK monarch turned down the award for notable older people, which is offered up each year by Oldie magazine and was offered to her this year, the Guardian reports. "Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient," her assistant private secretary wrote in a note to the magazine that was published in the latest issue, per the BBC. Her late husband, Prince Philip, was named Oldie of the Year in 2011, when he turned 90. Elizabeth, 95, will celebrate her platinum jubilee next year, marking seven decades as queen. (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)