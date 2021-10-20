 
X

Queen Refuses to Accept 'Oldie of the Year' Award

UK monarch says no thanks
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 20, 2021 3:00 AM CDT
Queen Refuses to Accept 'Oldie of the Year' Award
Britain's Queen Elizabeth ahead of presenting the trophy, after the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes during the British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.   (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

(Newser) – "Oldie of the Year"? No thanks, says Queen Elizabeth. The UK monarch turned down the award for notable older people, which is offered up each year by Oldie magazine and was offered to her this year, the Guardian reports. "Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient," her assistant private secretary wrote in a note to the magazine that was published in the latest issue, per the BBC. Her late husband, Prince Philip, was named Oldie of the Year in 2011, when he turned 90. Elizabeth, 95, will celebrate her platinum jubilee next year, marking seven decades as queen. (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X