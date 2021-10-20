 
Massive Percentage of Republicans Want Trump to Run Again

78% say he should run for president in 2024: poll
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 20, 2021 1:26 AM CDT
In this Friday Dec. 22, 2017, file photo President Donald Trump greets people on the tarmac as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla.   (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(Newser) – Former President Trump's popularity is rising within the GOP. A new Quinnipiac poll finds that 78% of Republicans want to see Trump run for the office again in 2024, Business Insider reports. In May, that percentage was 66%. Trump's overall approval rating with Republicans was found to be 86% in the new poll. Republicans also say Trump has had a mainly positive impact on American politics (84%) and/or a mainly positive impact on the party (85%). Among Democrats, 94% said he's had a mainly negative impact on US politics, and 88% said he's had a mainly negative impact on the GOP. Independents were split nearly down the middle on those questions, but 58% of independents said Trump should not run in 2024, the Hill reports.

Meanwhile, a new Gallup poll finds that global approval ratings for US leadership have rebounded after hitting a low of 30% during Trump's presidency, the Hill reports. Across 46 countries and territories, the new poll found President Biden's approval rating was at 49%, the same percentage Barack Obama hit during his first year in office. Biden's disapproval rating, however, was 36%, a percentage Obama's never hit. Trump's hit 44% at its highest level. The only countries where approval of US leadership fell after Biden took office, per Axios, were Russia, Serbia, and Benin. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)

