Massive Percentage of Republicans Want Trump to Run Again

(Newser) – Former President Trump's popularity is rising within the GOP. A new Quinnipiac poll finds that 78% of Republicans want to see Trump run for the office again in 2024, Business Insider reports. In May, that percentage was 66%. Trump's overall approval rating with Republicans was found to be 86% in the new poll. Republicans also say Trump has had a mainly positive impact on American politics (84%) and/or a mainly positive impact on the party (85%). Among Democrats, 94% said he's had a mainly negative impact on US politics, and 88% said he's had a mainly negative impact on the GOP. Independents were split nearly down the middle on those questions, but 58% of independents said Trump should not run in 2024, the Hill reports.

Meanwhile, a new Gallup poll finds that global approval ratings for US leadership have rebounded after hitting a low of 30% during Trump's presidency, the Hill reports. Across 46 countries and territories, the new poll found President Biden's approval rating was at 49%, the same percentage Barack Obama hit during his first year in office. Biden's disapproval rating, however, was 36%, a percentage Obama's never hit. Trump's hit 44% at its highest level. The only countries where approval of US leadership fell after Biden took office, per Axios, were Russia, Serbia, and Benin. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)