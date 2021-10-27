 
Here Are the Best States for an Off-Grid Life

Not New Jersey, per LawnStarter
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 27, 2021 8:00 AM CDT
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Shaiith)

(Newser) – Want to get away from it all—like, for good? If the thought of holing up in a cabin in the woods and disconnecting from the world sounds appealing, LawnStarter has been scouting all 50 states to find where off-the-grid living might work best, looking at nearly two dozen metrics in five key categories: infrastructure (things like how good the roads are, phone coverage, and expected growth in solar and wind power); money factors such as property taxes and cost of living; safety; climate; and overall feasibility, including the water and electricity situation. Curious which state fell dead last? Sorry, New Jersey—there's no escape for you. Here, the top 10 states:

  1. Texas
  2. North Dakota
  3. Wyoming
  4. Montana
  5. Iowa
  6. Kentucky
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Minnesota
  9. New Mexico
  10. Missouri
See how remote living fares in other states. (Here, the best state to live in overall.)

