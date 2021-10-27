(Newser)
Want to get away from it all—like, for good? If the thought of holing up in a cabin in the woods and disconnecting from the world sounds appealing, LawnStarter has been scouting all 50 states to find where off-the-grid living might work best, looking at nearly two dozen metrics in five key categories: infrastructure (things like how good the roads are, phone coverage, and expected growth in solar and wind power); money factors such as property taxes and cost of living; safety; climate; and overall feasibility, including the water and electricity situation. Curious which state fell dead last? Sorry, New Jersey—there's no escape for you. Here, the top 10 states:
- Texas
- North Dakota
- Wyoming
- Montana
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma
- Minnesota
- New Mexico
- Missouri
