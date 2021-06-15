This Is the Best State to Live In

(Newser) – Figuring out where to settle down can be a tough task, especially considering all of the various factors that could influence one's choice. WalletHub examines the gamut, looking at more than four dozen metrics in all 50 states in five main categories: affordability; the economy (including unemployment rates, job opportunities, and the wealth gap); education and health, which looks at everything from the quality of public school systems and high school graduation rates to life expectancy and how good the local hospitals are; safety; and quality of life (e.g., commute times, access to public transportation, and availability of recreational and entertainment opportunities, such as restaurants, museums, and beaches). New Jersey tops the list, overall and in terms of safety. Read on to see which other cities landed in the top 10:



Best States to Live In

New Jersey (No. 1 in "Safety" category) Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Education & Health" category) New York (No. 1 in "Quality of Life" category) Idaho Minnesota Wisconsin Utah New Hampshire Iowa Pennsylvania Vermont