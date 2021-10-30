Vague Terror Threat Puts More Cops in Virginia Malls

(Newser) – Halloween weekend is a good time to be careful, anyway, a police chief in Northern Virginia said. But police are planning to be more cautious than usual, doing more patrolling around areas with a lot of people in response to a possible threat, the Washington Post reports. Police in several counties said they didn’t have specific information. Kevin Davis, chief of Fairfax County police, said, “When we receive information like we did over the past 24 hours, that we think we need to act on, we act on it. And that’s all we’re doing in this case, out of an abundance of caution,” also pointing out that the holiday, a couple days off of school, and Election Day also warrant more police presence.

story continues below

The unspecified threat comes from ISIS, CBS News reports. Authorities are still figuring out whether it’s a real threat, CNN reports. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security briefed Northern Virginia cops about a possible terror threat, per CNN. Homeland Security intelligence chief John Cohen said at a conference Thursday that the national and international landscape are both “volatile.” "We're dealing with an evolving foreign terrorist threat environment as conditions in Afghanistan, Yemen, and other countries that are known areas of terrorist activity are evolving. We're dealing with a sustained threat by domestic violent extremist and domestic terrorists," he said. (Read more terror threat stories.)