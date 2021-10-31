Jon Bon Jovi Cancels Show After Positive COVID Test

(Newser) – Fans attending an event with Jon Bon Jovi were required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Bon Jovi himself could only provide one of the two—he tested positive for the virus Saturday evening, just before the show. The three-day “Runaway with JBJ” event in Miami Beach wasn’t canceled altogether, though. Bon Jovi, who is fully vaccinated according to a spokesperson, went to bed, People reports. The whole band had been given rapid tests and only Bon Jovi tested positive; two members of the band went on with the show, per NJ.com.

The singer, backed by a group called Kings of Suburbia, was set to be part of an all-inclusive Halloween weekend event with three days and two nights at Loews South Beach, a performance, photos with Bon Jovi, and a costume party for about $2,000 a pop. A description of the event calls it the "ultimate fan experience." Organizers are scrambling to make up for the missed performance, CNN reports. Meanwhile, he’s self-isolating during his breakthrough infection. He’s “fully vaccinated and feeling fine,” publicist Kristen Foster told CNN. Maybe he can follow Ed Sheeran’s example and safely ride out COVID alone while performing from home. (Read more Jon Bon Jovi stories.)