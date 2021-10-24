Ed Sheeran Has COVID, Will Be Stuck at Home

(Newser) – Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID. We hope he doesn’t have the Shivers. And we hope he’s feeling Happier soon. Maybe one of his Bad Habits is forgetting to use hand sanitizer? The Shape of You artist put out a statement on his Instagram account saying he was having to self-isolate per government rules. “I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down,” he wrote. Sheeran didn’t expand on what performances he’d cancel and which he’d do remotely. He does have a new record to promote. His fourth album, = which is pronounced “Equals” drops Oct. 29. He’s slated to perform on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 6, too, USA Today reports.

He’s also going to show up on The Voice on Monday as a mega mentor. Representatives for the four-time Grammy winner didn’t immediately respond with clarifications about his schedule, the AP reports. It’s not the first time he’s been tight-lipped about the circumstances around a health problem. He has never confirmed the rumor that the scar on his cheek came from hijinks involving getting accidentally slashed with a sword at a party with Princess Beatrice. Sheeran’s new record is rumored to be intensely personal, with songs stemming from his marriage to Cherry Seaborn and the birth of their new baby daughter. (Read more Ed Sheeran stories.)