(Newser) – When reporters asked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in August if he'd been vaccinated, he said, "Yeah, I've been immunized," adding, "There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's a personal decision." But on Wednesday, NFL.com reported that Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19—and was unvaccinated. Rodgers, the NFL's reigning MVP, will now be out until at least Nov. 13, the day before the Packers play the Seahawks. He's being strongly criticized both for the misleading remarks and for potentially putting teammates and others at risk. More:

Homeopathic treatment. Instead of being vaccinated, Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor, NFL.com reports. The players union and the league, however, agreed there was no proof the treatment was effective, and Rodgers' request for an exemption for COVID protocols was denied.

story continues below

Questions about what the team knew . Even if you give Rodgers the benefit of the doubt and assume he "really believed whatever cockamamie home remedy some friend whipped up afforded him the same immunity against the virus as the vaccine," his remarks were clearly misleading and they raise questions about what the Packers knew, writes Jim Litke at the AP. He notes that Packers coach Matt LaFleur "deftly sidestepped" a question Wednesday about whether the "immunization" remark was misleading, saying, "It's a great question for Aaron. I'm not going to comment on it."

. Even if you give Rodgers the benefit of the doubt and assume he "really believed whatever cockamamie home remedy some friend whipped up afforded him the same immunity against the virus as the vaccine," his remarks were clearly misleading and they raise questions about what the Packers knew, writes Jim Litke at the AP. He notes that Packers coach Matt LaFleur "deftly sidestepped" a question Wednesday about whether the "immunization" remark was misleading, saying, "It's a great question for Aaron. I'm not going to comment on it." 'Exposed as a fraud.' "The guy who loves to preach about the brotherhood of the locker room ... has been exposed as a fraud," writes Nancy Armour at USA Today. "How is not being available for what is arguably one of Green Bay's biggest games this season, at Kansas City on Sunday, when the Packers were already short-handed, being the team leader that Rodgers supposedly prides himself on being?"

"The guy who loves to preach about the brotherhood of the locker room ... has been exposed as a fraud," writes Nancy Armour at USA Today. "How is not being available for what is arguably one of Green Bay's biggest games this season, at Kansas City on Sunday, when the Packers were already short-handed, being the team leader that Rodgers supposedly prides himself on being?" Fails the leadership test. That's how Sally Jenkins frames Rodgers' actions at the Washington Post. She says his remarks were a "lie by omission." It's his choice whether to be vaccinated, "but what Rodgers did was demeaning to others," she writes. "He also had a choice about whether to be forthright about his status or be duplicitous. He chose the second option and apparently went around unmasked to make it convincing."