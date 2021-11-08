Cops: Woman Posed as UPS Driver Before Opening Fire

(Newser) – A woman posing as an UPS driver delivered a bullet to a Washington, DC woman before trying to take her own life Friday night, authorities say. The Metropolitan Police Department says charges are pending against 54-year-old Virginia resident Tommie Lynn Dunmire, who allegedly dressed as a UPS delivery driver and pretended to have a package to get the woman to open the door. Police say the woman was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, NBC Washington reports. Dunmire apparently knew the victim and had clashed with her before, police say.

Police say that when Dunmire's vehicle was spotted a few blocks away from the shooting, she shot herself with an "older-model revolver" after she was ordered to get out. "The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries," the police report states. "The suspect’s firearm was recovered." WTOP reports that she was listed in critical condition Saturday. A man who was in the vehicle with Dunmire was not charged, authorities say. UPS confirmed to NBC Washington that Dunmire is not a UPS employee. It's not clear whether the man who was with her works for the company. (Read more Washington, DC stories.)