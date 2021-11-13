Packers Activate Rodgers

(Newser) – The Green Bay Packers said Saturday they've activated Aaron Rodgers, meaning the star quarterback can play in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Rogers had been on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list since testing positive for the coronavirus last week. He was in quarantine for 10 days, CNN reports, missing his team's game last weekend in Kansas City, which the Chiefs won. Coach Matt LaFleur said Rogers will start Sunday if he's allowed to play, though he's missed practice. Rodgers did attend team meetings remotely, per the AP.

story continues below

Along with his team, Rodgers was fined this week for violating the league's COVID protocols. Rodgers and a teammate were found to have attended a Halloween party while unvaccinated. After initially bristling at criticism, Rodgers this week said he took responsibility for misleading people into thinking he's been vaccinated against the coronavirus. He also publicly repeated misinformation about the vaccines and disease, and an emergency room physician in Wisconsin told the New York Times he really wishes Rodgers hadn't.

Dr. Kyle Martin works at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, as well as two other hospitals in rural parts of Wisconsin. The pandemic is still killing people there, he said, new infections are on the rise, and the health system is at its limit. Health care professionals already have their hands full trying to persuade unvaccinated people to get the shot. "Rodgers is an icon here in our state," Martin said. When a star like Rodgers raises doubts about the vaccines, he "undercuts what we're trying to do as a health care system," Martin said. "It's just tragic." (Read more Aaron Rodgers stories.)