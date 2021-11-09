(Newser) – A teacher at a high school in Northern California is facing backlash over a question on a social science quiz last week. The teacher at Whitney High School in Rocklin asked students to identify a "group of complete idiots" and gave four possible answers: "KKK," "all of Florida," "Fox news," and "Texans," reports the Sacramento Bee. Somebody posted an image of the question on social media, and the backlash ensued. The school's principal has since sent out a letter saying the incident is under investigation, reports FOX40. "Students, families, and the Rocklin community have raised concern about the class assignment," writes principal Justin Cutts.

So far, no disciplinary action has been taken, and the teacher hasn't been identified by the school. However, ABC10 notes that an online petition has surfaced calling for the teacher to be fired. Because the school hasn't confirmed the teacher's identity, Newser isn't linking to the petition. Its creator, an alumnus of the school, asserts that the teacher "has worked to polarize his students, alienating his 'Conservative' students in what should be a politically neutral, safe space." The station talks to two parents who say this isn't the first time the teacher has gone too far in pushing political views.