6 Hospitalized After Shooting Near High School

(Newser) – Police in Aurora, Colorado, say a suspect is still at large after a shooting that injured at least six teenagers Monday. Police in the suburban Denver community tweeted five people ages 14 to 17 had been hospitalized after the shooting in a park just north of Aurora Central High School, CNN reports. Authorities later said that an 18-year-old had made his own way to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the suspect left the scene and has not been identified, per the AP. Authorities say three teens taken to Children's Hospital Colorado are in stable condition and have been reunited with their families.

It's not clear whether the Monday shooting is connected to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old a few miles away on Sunday night. Police said the high school was placed on a "secure perimeter," with nobody allowed to enter or leave but students and staff members allowed to move around within the school. Area resident Henry Martinez tells the Denver Post that he heard between 30 and 50 shots from the park, which is always packed with students at lunchtime. "It's so sad," he says. "These kids are so young—to just throw away their lives like that ... it just doesn't make sense."