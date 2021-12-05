Mother Chases Down Leopard To Rescue Son

(Newser) – When a little boy was snatched by a leopard in India, his mother wasted no time in getting him back. Armed with nothing but her instincts, officials in the in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh told CNN the woman chased the animal as it dragged the boy away from their hut Nov. 30. The woman, identified as Badi Jhiriya, screamed as she pursued the animal and threw sticks. Per News18.com, she told local media the chase spanned over half a mile and the commotion attracted others from the village, forcing the animal to drop the boy and save itself.

The boy reportedly suffered bites during the attack, but was otherwise unharmed and both mother and son were taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released. The family resides in the buffer zone surrounding Sanjay-Dubri National Park and Tiger Reserve, in the Barijharia village of the Tomsar Range. The park is home to a range of wild animals, many of them dangerous, and the buffer zone is not fenced off. While they do monitor many of these animals, officials said it's impossible to keep track of them all and they can roam freely past the confines of the park. In tweet translated by CNN, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, applauded the mother's "courage to face death."