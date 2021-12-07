Biden Has One of His Biggest Meetings Yet

(Newser) – The conversation began with cordial greetings and smiles, though news stories were presenting it as one of the biggest foreign policy challenges to date for President Biden. He and Vladimir Putin spoke via video for two hours on Tuesday, with escalating tensions in Ukraine at the top of the agenda. (Only the opening greetings were made available to reporters.) No immediate breakthroughs were reported, or even expected for that matter. Coverage:

Biden's message: The West fears Russia is getting ready to invade its neighbor, and the White House said after the meeting that Biden "made clear that the US and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," per the BBC. "President Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy."

