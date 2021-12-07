After Dumpster Is Searched, Arrest in Missing Woman Case

(Newser) – An arrest was made Monday in the case of a Florida woman who was last seen in November. Collin Scott Knapp, 30, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of girlfriend Kathleen Moore. The 34-year-old's body has not been found, but evidence suggests she is dead. CNN outlines the timeline and that evidence: Per Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, Moore and Knapp were spotted arguing in public on Nov. 28. When questioned, Knapp said the two subsequently fought at home in New Port Richey late that night, and that Moore left the home before he himself left around 1:30am "to complete a meat inventory order" at his employer, Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse in Port Richey.

A search of the dumpster at the restaurant turned up clothing with Moore's blood on it, and authorities say the amount of blood indicates Moore is dead. Further, there is no evidence that she ever left their home. Nocco says that Knapp is saying nothing regarding the whereabouts of Moore's body. "As one of our detectives described, he was very cold, even when we were begging with him to tell us where her body is, he wouldn’t give us that information," NBC News quotes Nocco as saying Monday. Drones, canine units, and roughly two dozen detectives are currently searching parts of of Pasco County for her remains. (Read more missing person stories.)