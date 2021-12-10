Parkgoer Says He Was Nearly Killed in Otter Attack

(Newser) – A British man saw a pack of about 20 otters on a nearby path in the Singapore Botanic Gardens in late November. What happened next nearly killed him. Graham George Spencer says the group "went crazy" after a runner using the same path as the animals approached them. He tells local media outlet Today the otters went from "being quiet to going crazy like dogs." The runner managed to run off and Spencer says the otters then turned on him, biting him "26 times in 10 seconds." He says he sustained injuries to his ankles, legs, one finger, and buttocks (Today has some gnarly photos). A friend who was with Spencer but about "15 paces" away was unscathed and made noise in a bid to scare the creatures off.

"If it wasn’t for my friend, I don’t think I’d still be here. I’d be dead," he said, noting the otters let up on the attack momentarily, giving him time to get back on his feet. Spencer, who is in his 60s, was treated at a nearby visitor center and then went to the hospital for treatment. He says he had to make a number of subsequent hospital trips, and that his medical costs have totaled $1,200. He tells the Straits Times that while he has been taking daily walks at the park for five months, the Nov. 30 incident marked the first time he had seen otters there. The Guardian reports Singapore is thought to be home to about 90 otters, who are organized into 10 families. Otter attacks are rare, although we've reported on them in Alaska and Florida. (More than once in Florida.)