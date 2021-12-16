France Bans Travel to UK Without 'Compelling' Reason

(Newser) – As European governments scramble to deal with the spread of the omicron variant, France has placed tough restrictions on travel to and from the UK, which currently has a far higher number of omicron cases. In a statement, the French government said it had reintroduced a requirement to have a "compelling reason" for travel between the UK and France for vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike, Guardian reports. Testing requirements have also been stepped up. The French statement noted that in the British government's own words, the UK is expected to face a "tidal wave" of cases in the coming days. The UK reported a record 78,610 new COVID cases Wednesday.

France has also stepped up its booster vaccination campaign and tightened its health pass system, France24 reports. Health passes for people over 65 will now be invalid unless the holder has received a third dose of vaccines. The passes are necessary for visiting restaurants and cafes as well as venues like movie theaters. Elsewhere:

