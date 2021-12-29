It Was 67 in Alaska on Sunday. Yep, That's a Record

(Newser) – "In late December. I would not have thought such a thing possible." So tweeted an Alaska-based climate specialist Monday in regards to the recent temps in that state, but it's a sentiment that could be more broadly applied. A flurry of weather records have been set in the waning days of 2021. Among them:

The New York Times reports it was 67 degrees on Kodiak Island, Alaska, Sunday, a statewide record for the highest temp recorded in the state in December. The temp nudged past 60 again on Monday before falling into the 50s on Tuesday.

