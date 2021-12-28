 
Russia's High Court Puts Kibosh on Big Human Rights Group

Nation's Supreme Court orders that Memorial be shut down in latest crackdown on activists
Posted Dec 28, 2021 8:30 AM CST
Police officers unlock a man who chained himself to a pole in front of Russia's Supreme Court in Moscow on Tuesday.   (AP Photo)

(Newser) – Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that one of the country's oldest and most prominent human rights organizations should be shut down, a move that stirred up much public outrage and is the latest step in a monthslong crackdown on rights activists, independent media, and opposition supporters. The Prosecutor General's Office last month petitioned the Supreme Court to revoke the legal status of Memorial, an international human rights group that rose to prominence for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union and currently encompasses more than 50 smaller groups in Russia and abroad, per the AP.

The court on Tuesday ruled in favor of the prosecution, which charged at the hearing that Memorial "creates a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state, whitewashes and rehabilitates Nazi criminals." Memorial was declared a "foreign agent" in 2016—a label that implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit the targeted organization. In their lawsuit to shut it down, prosecutors alleged that the group repeatedly violated regulations obliging it to mark itself as a foreign agent, as well as tried to conceal the designation.

Memorial and its supporters have maintained the accusations are politically motivated, and the organization's leaders have vowed to continue their work even if the court shuts it down. Pressure on the group has sparked public outrage, with many prominent figures speaking out in its support this month. Several people were reported detained on Tuesday for picketing the courthouse. In recent months, the Russian government has designated a number of independent media outlets, journalists, and human rights groups as "foreign agents." At least two disbanded to avoid a tougher crackdown.

