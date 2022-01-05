Pope: Having Pets Instead of Kids Is 'Selfish'

(Newser) – Pope Francis isn't happy with people who forego having children and opt for pets instead. While discussing parenthood at the Vatican, Francis called the idea of being childless "a form of selfishness," per AFP. "We see that some people do not want to have a child,” said the pontiff. “Sometimes they have one and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh but it is a reality.” And in his view, it's a damaging reality because it amounts to "a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity."

It's not the first time Francis has spoken out on the issue, declaring in 2014 that the idea of couples having a dog or cat instead of a child is “another phenomenon of cultural degradation." For those who cannot have biological children, Francis encouraged adoption and used the example of Joseph, presented in the Bible as the "foster-father" of Jesus, per Vatican News. “Having a child is always a risk, whether naturally or by adoption," he said. "But it is more risky not to have them, to negate fatherhood or motherhood, be it real or spiritual.” (Read more Pope Francis stories.)