Rare Drone Attack Kills 3 in Abu Dhabi

(Newser) – A rare attack in the United Arab Emirates killed at least three people Monday and the commander of American forces at a nearby base says they are ready to assist UAE authorities if needed. Authorities say that in a drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, three tanker trucks carrying fuel at an oil facility in Abu Dhabi exploded, killing two Indian nationals and one Pakistani man, CNN reports. Police said six people were injured in an explosion at another site and two others were injured when a blast caused a fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport. Houthi spokesperson Brigadier Gen. Yahya Saree said five missiles and "a large number of drones" were used in an operation the rebel group called "Operation Hurricane Yemen."

The attack follows gains by UAE and Saudi Arabia-supported Yemeni militias who have been fighting the Houthis for years, the AP reports. The spokesman warned that "UAE is an unsafe state as long as its aggressive escalation against Yemen continues." The rebels—whose closest stronghold is more than 1,000 miles away from Abu Dhabi—have suffered heavy losses and been pushed back in key provinces in recent weeks. Iran supports the Houthis, and the attack is certain to raise tensions as talks on restarting Tehran's nuclear deal continue, reports the Guardian.