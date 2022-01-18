White Castle Says Feb. 14 'Fine Dining' Is Off This Year

(Newser) – Bad news for anybody who was relying on White Castle to provide a romantic atmosphere for a Valentine's Day meal this year: The burger chain says its annual "fine dining" experience at selected restaurants, which includes reservations, table service, and plenty of Valentine-themed decorations, has been called off due to the nationwide surge in COVID cases, CNN reports. The company says it was a tough decision to pause the tradition, which has been going since 1991. Last year, the company took reservations for Valentine's Day meals, but they made it an outdoor event based on old-fashioned drive-ins with carhop service, reports People.

story continues below

"We had hoped to take reservations this year, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers and team members, we decided the best thing to do is shift our focus to an experience that customers can take with them," says White Castle exec Jamie Richardson, per CNN. That experience is the "Love Cube," a Feb. 14-only meal for two available for takeout or delivery. Richardson says that for next year, the chain plans to bring back "the in-Castle dining for the biggest Valentine's Day yet!" (Read more White Castle stories.)