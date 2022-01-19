Some Customers Object to Carhartt's Vaccine Mandate

(Newser) – The Supreme Court has blocked the administration's COVID vaccine requirement for large companies—but it's staying in place at Carhartt, despite objections from some of the workwear firm's customers. Conservative commentators called for a boycott of the Michigan-based company after a memo explaining the policy was shared on social media, CBS reports. "We put workplace safety at the very top of our priority list and the Supreme Court’s recent ruling doesn’t impact that core value," CEO Mark Valade wrote to employees, per MarketWatch.

"An unvaccinated workforce is both a people and business risk that our company is unwilling to take," said Valade. The email said the deadline for employees at two locations to be vaccinated had been extended until Feb. 15. Last year, Carhartt announced that workers who weren't vaccinated by Jan. 4 could face dismissal, which led to protests from some employees, reports the Washington Post. Carhartt says it has granted some religious and medical exemptions.

After the CEO's letter was leaked and Carhartt started trending on Twitter, some critics vowed to start avoiding the company's products, with saying the stance was "medical abuse" and "insane given their target market." Others said they were impressed by the move. "I will be purchasing from a company that cares about protecting all its workers," one Twitter user wrote. The Post reports that comedian Roy Wood Jr. joked that conservatives must be "MAD mad" to ditch the company's gear at this time of year. "They throwing out the Carhartt in the dead of winter?!" he tweeted. (Read more vaccine mandate stories.)