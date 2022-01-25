Elton John Cancels Shows After Testing Positive

(Newser) – Elton John's long-delayed farewell tour has been delayed again after he was back on the road for just three concerts. The singer has postponed two shows in Dallas after testing positive for COVID, the BBC reports. "It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe," the 74-year-old said in an Instagram post. American Airlines Center in Dallas said the Tuesday and Wednesday concerts had been postponed but new dates will be announced soon. "Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms," the venue said, per CNN.

What was originally intended to be a three-year farewell tour kicked off in Pennsylvania in Sept. 2018, but after a March 7, 2020 gig in Sydney, Australia, the pandemic put it on hold for almost two years. There was another delay after John needed hip surgery last year. "It’s good to be back!!" the singer tweeted after returning to the stage in New Orleans last week. "New Orleans, I’ve loved you since I first visited in 1971! You’ve got funk and you’ve got electricity and I couldn’t have asked for a better welcome back after so long off the road." He played two more concerts in Houston before testing positive. It's not clear whether shows scheduled for Arkansas next weekend will go ahead. (Read more Elton John stories.)