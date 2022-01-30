Trump Suggests Pardons Over Capitol Attack

(Newser) – The people who attacked the Capitol a year ago are being treated "so unfairly" by prosecutors, former President Donald Trump told a rally in Texas before making clear that would change if he returns to the White House. "And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons," Trump said, per CNN. More than 700 people have been charged in the pro-Trump riot by the Justice Department. "It's a disgrace," Trump said. The Saturday night event at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe drew thousands of supporters, per KTSM.

Trump also ripped the prosecutors in New York who are investigating his business practices. Both state Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. are Black. "They're racists and they're very sick—they're mentally sick," Trump told the crowd. He urged his supporters to turn out for "the biggest protests we have ever had" if the prosecutors "do anything wrong or illegal." Neither has ever been found to have committed any wrongdoing.

The speeches demonstrated how certain Texas GOP leaders are supporting Trump's false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him in an effort to win and keep his endorsement, per the Texas Tribune. "We all know who won in 2020," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told the crowd in response to what sounded like chants of "Fix 2020." Gov. Greg Abbott's introductory video emphasized his favor with Trump; the incumbent is among the Republicans facing a primary March 1, and he heard scattered boos Saturday. Without saying he's running in 2024, Trump said, "We are going to take back the White House." Announcing his candidacy would trigger various financial rules. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)