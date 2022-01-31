Canada's Trudeau Tests Positive Amid Protests

(Newser) – It's safe to say that COVID is front and center on the mind of Canada's Justin Trudeau these days. The prime minister said Monday that he has tested positive but is "feeling fine," in a tweet. "I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," he added, while urging people to get vaccinated and boosted. The news comes after a protest against COVID mandates by truckers and others clogged streets in the capital city of Ottawa over the weekend, reports the CBC. The protests continued into Monday in parts of the city.

Trudeau and his family were actually moved out of their residence over the weekend as protesters converged on Ottawa in a convoy. White the protest initially began as one focused on a new rule requiring truckers to be vaccinated, it has since grown to encompass other COVID restrictions, such as lockdowns, imposed by the government. Police say the weekend demonstration was largely peaceful, though a number of incidents were under investigation that could result in charges of public mischief and such, per the CBC. The Trudeau family already had been in isolation because one of their three children tested positive last week, per the AP. (The prime minister's wife, Sophie, recovered from a bout in 2020.)