(Newser) – Former President Trump made a flurry of provocative assertions over the weekend, both at a Texas rally and in a Sunday night statement. At the rally, he said he'd consider pardons for those connected to the Capitol riot and called for the "biggest protests we have ever had" if prosecutors "do anything wrong or illegal." Those remarks made headlines, and the Sunday statement is making more:

Anti-Pence: In the statement, Trump criticized Mike Pence and said his former VP did, in fact, have the authority to overturn the election results but failed to exercise it, reports the Hill. Otherwise, why are Democrats trying to reform the Electoral Count Act, he asked. "What they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn't exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!" Trump wrote.

