(Newser) – Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, certainly made a splash in Harlem over the weekend, with some apparent big news. Per BuzzFeed and TMZ, the 33-year-old "Diamonds" and "Umbrella" singer stepped out for a photo shoot in A$AP Rocky's hometown, with Rihanna decked out in long ripped jeans, a pink coat, and ... an apparent baby bump prominently protruding from under the barely buttoned coat. TMZ notes the gold cross and other jewelry rested comfortably on Rihanna's belly, seemingly to call even more attention to it.

In the photos, the two are seen strolling in the snow holding hands, smiling at each other and at one point embracing. There's been no official statement from the couple on what looks to be their first child together, but on Monday, the photographer from the shoot posted a pic of Rihanna's bump to Instagram, with a caption that simply said: "SHE IS!" People notes that in May, A$AP talked to GQ and, when asked if he was ready to be a dad, noted, "If that's in my destiny, absolutely," adding that he thought he'd be "an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad" and "have a very fly child."

Rihanna, for her part, told British Vogue in March 2020 that she saw her own destiny as including "three or four" kids in 10 years' time, whether or not she was partnered with someone. "They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," she said at the time. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love." Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating at the end of 2020, after many years of being friends. (Read more Rihanna stories.)