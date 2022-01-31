Family Missing for 10 Days Found Dead in Vehicle

(Newser) – A Tennessee family died in a tragedy that was undetected for 10 days, authorities say. The bodies of 39-year-old Jeremy Cook; his fiancee, 28-year-old Johanna Manor; and her daughter, 8-year-old Adalicia Manor, were found in Wednesday in a crashed vehicle in a ravine near Interstate 840 in Williamson County, Fox reports. Investigators believe the vehicle either hydroplaned or hit a patch of ice on a bridge before going over a concrete wall and falling around 100 feet. Police say it appears all three family members died on impact. The family had not been seen since Jan. 16 and a welfare check at their home on Jan. 21 requested by their babysitter found nothing suspicious, police say.

story continues below

They were reported missing on Jan. 23 by Adalicia's biological father and police searched the area around the bridge after pinging a cell phone. Lt. Doddo with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office tells WKRN that the vehicle was found "kind of in a little bit of a ravine, which was hidden from sight." He says a witness reported the accident but didn't wait for police to arrive. "This family would have been found a lot sooner had that person stuck around," Doddo says.

Doddo says troopers responded to the call but didn't see anything. "I can understand from the placement of the vehicle where the vehicle was why nobody would see the vehicle down there," he says. "You would either have to look under the bridge or lean over the side of the bridge and basically be underneath the bridge to see where they were." He says the family's relatives are devastated. "You’ve lost almost an entire generation in one crash, that’s tragic in itself," Doddo says. "This is just a tragic weather-related accident." A GoFundMe appeal started by Manor's sister to help with burial costs has raised more than $12,000. (Read more Tennessee stories.)