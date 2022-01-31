(Newser) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Monday for lockdown-flouting parties in Downing Street—but insisted that he and his government can be trusted. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that he would make changes to the way the government is run in the wake of the "partygate" scandal. "It isn't enough to say sorry," he said, per the BBC. "I get it and I will fix it." He spoke after senior civil servant Sue Gray concluded that gatherings by the prime minister and his staff represented a "serious failure" to observe the standards expected of government. Gray published findings on four gatherings in 2020 and 2021, and police are investigating a further dozen events, reports the AP.

story continues below

"Failures of leadership and judgment" allowed events to occur that "should not have been allowed to take place," said Gray. "Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behavior surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify," she added. Gray's glimpse inside a 10 Downing St. marked by excessive alcohol consumption and staff afraid to speak out about workplace problems are a blow to Johnson—who has previously said the rules were followed at all times—and come despite the fact that Gray's conclusions relate to just four of the 16 events she investigated.

Her findings on 12 other events in 2020 and 2021 have been withheld at the request of the police, who've launched a criminal investigation into the most serious alleged breaches of coronavirus rules. The cuts have led opponents to accuse Johnson of a whitewash. Among the events under investigation by police are a June 2020 birthday party for Johnson in Downing Street and two gatherings held on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. Despite calls for resignation even from within his own party, Johnson has said he has "absolutely no intention" of doing so.