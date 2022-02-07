He Played in the Pro Bowl, Then Went to Jail

(Newser) – New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara earned the honor of playing in the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday. Hours later, he found himself in jail, reports ESPN. The 26-year-old is accused of assaulting a man in a nightclub, according to a news release from the Las Vegas police department. The alleged assault apparently occurred the day before the game, though the details are skimpy. Police say they went to a local hospital late Saturday afternoon and spoke to a man who reported being assaulted at a Vegas nightclub.

Officers determined Kamara was the guilty party, and he was arrested after Sunday's game—one in which he made four catches—on suspicion of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The charge is a felony that carries a potential punishment of up to five years in prison, per the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Kamara, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons, posted $5,000 bail and was due back in court Monday, reports CNN. No formal charges have yet been presented.