Girls: US House Candidate Turned Our Sleepover Ugly

(Newser) – It's not every day that you see a headline involving an adult apologizing for sleepover behavior, but today is that day. A Democratic candidate who is vying for a US House seat in Oklahoma says she has no recollection of what happened on the night of Feb. 11, but she's sorry for what others say transpired. The story:

Abby Broyles says she visited a friend's house that night as the friend's daughter hosted a group of 12- and 13-year-old girls for a sleepover. The 32-year-old had wine and says she took a sleeping pill she had never taken before (citing a long history of insomnia) that was offered by the friend. She says she then "blacked out," hallucinated, and doesn't recall what the young girls allege happened next.

NonDoc, which broke the story Thursday, reported Broyles allegedly used the terms acne f---er, Hispanic f---er, and judgey f---er in reference to the girls. A 12-year-old tells NonDoc that Broyles was really nice initially, and then "it was like it was a switch" flipped. "She was telling me I wasn’t going to be as successful as her," the girl says.

Sarah Matthews, whose daughter was at the sleepover, posted a series of tweets the day before the NonDoc story appeared. They begin, "Since it’s been five days and you have neglected to reach out to any of the young ladies (12 & 13 yr olds, including my daughter) you verbally and emotionally abused last weekend, I thought I would give you a chance to try to apologize (at a minimum) here."

"For someone who pontificates to be undyingly pro woman, I am disgusted by your behavior," Matthews continued, alleging that behavior included vomiting on one girl's shoes. "Considering how much you bragged about how 'rich and successful' you are to these children, surely you can afford to replace her shoes!"

NonDoc says Broyles initially denied she had been at the party, but a TikTok video shows otherwise, and the homeowner confirmed it. "Unfortunately it really was as bad as it sounds," the homeowner, who said she met Broyles in law school and asked that her name be withheld, said. "She went from zonked out to attacking kids."