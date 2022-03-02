HBO Abruptly Pulls Larry David Documentary

(Newser) – In a development some commentators see as life imitating Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO has abruptly pulled a documentary on Larry David—at his request. The two-part documentary The Larry David was supposed to premiere at 9pm Tuesday, but the Curb creator and Seinfeld co-creator apparently wasn't happy with the finished product, Deadline reports. The documentary is "being postponed," HBO tweeted Monday night. "Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info."

The documentary featured a wide-ranging conversation between David and another Larry, longtime collaborator Larry Charles, per the Hollywood Reporter. It was directed by Charles and produced by Charles and Mark Herzog. HBO described it as David getting candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, "from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America's favorite misanthrope." "I never thought of myself as funny," he told Charles in a trailer that was taken offline Tuesday. "Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock." It's not clear when the interview with Charles in front of an audience will happen—or if the shelved documentary will ever be released.