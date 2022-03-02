Zelensky: Peace Talks Can't Progress Until Russia Stops Bombing

(Newser) – As Russia stepped up its shelling of Ukrainian cities on the sixth day of its invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO to bring in a no-fly zone—and expressed hope that President Biden would use his State of the Union address to deliver a strong message against the invasion. In an interview with Reuters and CNN from a Kyiv bunker, Zelensky accused Russia of indiscriminately attacking civilians and historic landmarks in what amounted to "state terrorism." He said that for peace talks to make and progress, Russia must first "stop bombing people." Zelensky said Russian bombardment killed numerous people around the country Tuesday, including at least 17 children. More:

"Frank, undisguised terror." Zelensky slammed the "frank, undisguised terror" of the Russian bombardment and described the shelling of Freedom Square in the city of Kharkiv as a war crime, the AP reports. A strike on an administrative building on the square killed at least six people. The Slovenian Foreign Ministry said its consulate was also destroyed in the strike.