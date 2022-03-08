Ukrainian Movie Star Reportedly Killed by Russian Shelling

(Newser) – Ukrainian movie star Pasha Lee is reportedly among those killed by Russian shelling in the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv. The actor, also known as Pavlo Li and Pasha Li, was 33, Deadline reports. He had reportedly joined the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion, and had posted about Russian bombings on Saturday. More of the latest on the conflict:

Russia says a limited cease-fire will take place Tuesday to allow Ukrainians to safely evacuate, but two earlier such attempts have failed, and Ukraine says it is skeptical of the promise, the AP reports. Safe corridors for fleeing Ukrainians are also set to open Tuesday, per the AP, but Ukrainians are also skeptical of that promise—and have pointed out that the evacuation routes only lead to Russia or its ally, Belarus.