World / Ukraine Ukrainian Movie Star Reportedly Killed by Russian Shelling Pasha Lee is said to have died in Irpin By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Mar 8, 2022 12:17 AM CST Copied A Ukrainian police officer runs while holding a child as the artillery echoes nearby, while fleeing Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Newser) – Ukrainian movie star Pasha Lee is reportedly among those killed by Russian shelling in the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv. The actor, also known as Pavlo Li and Pasha Li, was 33, Deadline reports. He had reportedly joined the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion, and had posted about Russian bombings on Saturday. More of the latest on the conflict: Russia says a limited cease-fire will take place Tuesday to allow Ukrainians to safely evacuate, but two earlier such attempts have failed, and Ukraine says it is skeptical of the promise, the AP reports. Safe corridors for fleeing Ukrainians are also set to open Tuesday, per the AP, but Ukrainians are also skeptical of that promise—and have pointed out that the evacuation routes only lead to Russia or its ally, Belarus. Due to "logistical challenges," Nissan is halting production at its Russia plant, the AP reports. The mayor of Lviv, Ukraine, pleaded for support as tens of thousands of refugees have ended up in the western city; he says the city is struggling to provide food and shelter. US Congress leaders have come to an agreement on legislation to ban Russian oil imports to the US, according to an anonymous source, and while voting could happen soon, it has not yet been scheduled. There are fears that the Ukraine-Russia conflict could scuttle the Iran nuclear deal, which negotiators had hoped to revive soon. Russia is insisting it be exempted from US sanctions in any future business dealings with Iran, the Washington Post reports. As Russian airlines are increasingly being banned from other countries' airspace, Russians face "a future with little or no international air travel," per Al Jazeera. (Read more Ukraine stories.)