Selma Blair: My Ex Shook, Strangled Me

(Newser) – Selma Blair has been granted a restraining order against her former long-term boyfriend after an alleged attack in her home last month. According to court documents seen by People and TMZ, the order was granted by a judge on Feb. 25, three days after the incident. In the filing, Blair said Ronald Carlson became violent when he came to her Los Angeles home on Feb. 22 to return keys and a TV set after the end of their seven-year relationship. The actress said that when she told him she was feeling weak after a treatment for multiple sclerosis, he started swearing at her and calling her "useless," and then physically attacked her while she was lying on a couch.

Carlson "strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively," Blair said, according to court documents. She said that after she put her fingers in Carlson's eyes and mouth in an attempt to protect herself and screamed for help from her housekeeper, Carlson pushed her face into the couch so she couldn't breathe. Blair said she briefly lost consciousness and Carlson slapped her and pushed her to the floor when she woke up. According to the filing, she called the LAPD after Carlson left. She said she was taken to a hospital after her nose started to bleed and she lost consciousness again while speaking to officers.

Photos taken by police show bruising around Blair's neck and chin. Carlson was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence with corporal injuries. Court documents state that police placed a five-day protective order against him and urged Blair to get a restraining order. People reports that Carlson, who claimed Blair was the one who attacked him, filed for a restraining order against her this week, but the request was denied. (Read more Selma Blair stories.)