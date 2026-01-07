Days After Mamdani Took Office, Actor Is Gunning for His Job

Actor Michael Rapaport is pitching a long-shot political move, announcing he plans a mayoral run in the Big Apple during the next cycle, all while unloading on the man who just took the job. In an Instagram video posted on Monday, the 55-year-old New York native said, "I, Michael Rapaport, will be running for mayor of New York City in 2029," mocking newly sworn-in Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling him "Zohran the moron."

Rapaport framed his still-distant campaign around a no-freebies message, per the Hill. "I will be running my campaign on the fact that nothing will be free," he said, adding that while he would try to keep the city affordable, "you will be getting nothing for free." Rapaport, an actor and podcaster who has been outspoken in his support for Israel, also promised blunt talk from City Hall if he ever gets there: "I'm not gonna lie to you. I'm not gonna bulls--- you," he noted, vowing to focus on making New York "safe, affordable, and thriving," and to acknowledge and apologize for any mistakes he makes in office.

USA Today notes that the actor also confirmed his run on a recent episode of his I Am Rapaport podcast. His announcement follows a year of friction with Mamdani, a democratic socialist and former state Assembly member who was inaugurated as mayor on Jan. 1. Rapaport previously criticized Mamdani on NewsNation for not fully rejecting the phrase "globalize the intifada," saying it was "a slap in the face" that the politician wouldn't clearly spell out what the slogan means.