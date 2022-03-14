Tom Brady's Retirement From NFL Is Already Over

(Newser) – He announced his retirement, then hinted at a change of heart, and now that change of heart is official: Tom Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as quarterback next season, reports NFL.com. Brady himself announced the move. "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he tweeted. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

Brady, who had still been under contract with Tampa for salary cap reasons, turns 45 in August, though he just had one of his best seasons ever, statistically speaking, notes Sports Illustrated. Brady fueled end-of-retirement rumors earlier this weekend when he looked less than committal in a viral video with soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo, notes NBC Sports. "All good?" Ronaldo says. "You're finished, right?" It's not clear what Brady says in response, but his body language spoke volumes.