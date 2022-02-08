A Week Into Retirement, Brady Has 3 Cryptic Words

(Newser)
Well, that didn't take long. About a week after he announced his retirement from football, Tom Brady seemed to crack the door open in regard to a possible return. "Never say never," he said on his "Let's Go" podcast while discussing his next moves. The full comments, after co-host Jim Gray asked about a possible return, via ProFootballTalk:
- “You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [inaudible] change, it most likely won’t."
- One view: Jason Owens at Yahoo Sports isn't holding his breath. The 44-year-old Brady made a "compelling case" to retire last week, and nothing has changed, he writes. "Don't count on a comeback. Do count on Brady continuing to say enticing things on his podcast."
- Another: At CBS Sports, Cody Benjamin notes that Brady's comments were "sandwiched ... between reaffirmations" of his decision to quit. On the other hand, he's still under contract with Tampa Bay for another season, and he will likely stay on the roster for several months because of salary-cap issues.
