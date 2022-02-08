A Week Into Retirement, Brady Has 3 Cryptic Words

(Newser) – Well, that didn't take long. About a week after he announced his retirement from football, Tom Brady seemed to crack the door open in regard to a possible return. "Never say never," he said on his "Let's Go" podcast while discussing his next moves. The full comments, after co-host Jim Gray asked about a possible return, via ProFootballTalk:

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [inaudible] change, it most likely won’t."

