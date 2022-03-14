Billionaire Banker's Son Killed by Boat Propeller

(Newser) – The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan banking billionaire was killed in a tragic accident at a fishing tournament in the Florida Keys Saturday. According to an accident Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, when Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez's fiancee fell from the stern of a 60-foot vessel, the 31-year-old jumped into the water to save her, but was instantly killed by a propeller. They had been fishing for sailfish around six miles off Key Largo as part of a tournament organized by the island's exclusive Ocean Reef Club, the Miami Herald reports.

The accident report released Sunday night did not list the condition of Escotet Alviarez's fiancee, 30-year-old Andrea Montero. La Prensa reports that she managed to get out of the water without injury. Escotet Alviarez was the son of billionaire Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, president of Spanish bank Abana and Venezuelan bank Banesco, the Independent reports. According to a Banesco website, Escotet Alviarez was a director of Banesco USA. (Read more Florida Keys stories.)