Middle School Principal Fatally Shoots Himself on Campus

(Newser) – Horrific news out of Southern California, where authorities say a middle school assistant principal took his own life on the school's campus. He was found fatally shot in a bathroom at Placentia's Kraemer Middle School Monday morning with a firearm nearby, NBC News reports. No students witnessed his death; authorities think it happened before they, and even most staff members, arrived for the day. The superintendent says the administrator died in a private staff area. Mental health professionals will be made available to the school community, and the Orange County coroner's office will investigate the death.

"Moises [Plascencia] was so much more than a respected assistant principal," the superintendent says in a statement. "He was a father, husband, brother and friend to so many in our school district community. His passing, and the manner in which it occurred, has left us devastated, confused and heartbroken." Students were sent home, but will return to school Tuesday, ABC 7 reports. "Words will never be able to express our true sorrow regarding this loss," the school's principal says in a statement. "While we may never make sense of nor understand why this occurred, please know how deeply Mr. Plascencia cared for your students, their education, and all of Kraemer Middle School."