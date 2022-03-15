 
It Was Pretty Easy for Thief to Make Off With 30 Pounds of Gold, Silver

Police say suspect simply broke a back door window and walked off with the loot
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 15, 2022 2:00 AM CDT
(Newser) – A Pennsylvania homeowner who chose to keep 30 pounds of gold and silver in cardboard boxes in his Washington County home apparently didn't secure the precious metals, or the residence, all that well. Authorities say a thief broke a back door window, entered the house, and stole the two boxes, WTAE reports. The Morris Township burglary was discovered Saturday afternoon, and no suspects have yet been identified. Gold coins, silver coins, and silver bars were included in the boxes, PennLive reports, and according to CalculateMe, that could be worth anywhere from $10,000 to more than $700,000, depending the ratio of gold to silver. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)

