WWE Hall of Famer 'Razor Ramon' Dies at 63

Scott Hall, or "Razor Ramon" as he was known in World Wrestling Entertainment, died Monday at age 63. Hall had suffered a fall and broke his hip in early March; he reportedly experienced complications during the ensuing hip replacement surgery. On Saturday, after suffering three heart attacks, he was put on life support, from which he was removed Monday, USA Today reports. "WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans," the professional wrestling organization says in a statement.

The 6'7" Hall started wrestling in the 1980s. The character of Ramon, nicknamed "The Bad Guy," was a heel; Hall became a WWF (as it was then known) star in 1992 and won the Intercontinental Championship four times. He later joined tag team partner Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan at WCW, winning multiple championships there, before ultimately returning to WWE after it bought WCW. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as himself in 2014 and as part of the iconic wrestling faction New World Order, of which he was a founding member alongside Nash and Hogan, in 2020. Wrestlers, fans, and other celebrities were mourning his loss on social media. ESPN calls him "one of the most influential men in the history of professional wrestling."