US Citizen Killed in Ukraine

(Newser) – Another American citizen has been killed in Ukraine, the State Department said Thursday. The person has not yet been identified, but the death occurred during a Russian artillery attack on the northern city of Chernihiv, reports the AP. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the death but did not provide details, per the Washington Post. The person is at least the second US citizen killed in the Russian invasion, the first being journalist Brent Renaud.

CNN notes that Chernihiv has seen some of the heaviest attacks since the invasion began. “The enemy continues systematic artillery and air strikes of our regional center, destroying civilian infrastructure," Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv region, wrote on Telegram. "Just yesterday [Wednesday], 53 bodies of our dead citizens, killed by the Russian aggressor, were brought to the city morgue.” It was not immediately clear if the American was among those casualties. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)