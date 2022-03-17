Zelensky's Old Hit Show Is Streaming Again in US

(Newser) – Before he became president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky starred in a satirical TV show in which he portrayed, yes, the president of Ukraine. In fact, Zelensky's fictional president was so popular that the character helped real-life candidate Zelensky win the presidency in a 2019 landslide. Now that show, called Servant of the People, is streaming again on Netflix, reports CNBC. "You asked and it’s back!" the streaming service tweeted.

The show had previously streamed there from 2017 to 2021. In the series, Zelensky plays a high school history teacher whose viral complaint about corruption in Ukraine launches him to the presidency, per the Hollywood Reporter. In real life, Zelensky won office as leader of the Servant of the People Party, which was named after the hit show. (Read more Volodymyr Zelensky stories.)