US Journalist Brent Renaud Killed in Ukraine

(Newser) – An American journalist has been killed while reporting from a suburb of the Ukraine capital of Kyiv, reports CBS News. Ukrainian authorities blame Russian troops for the death of 50-year-old videographer Brent Renaud in Irpin, though the circumstances of his death have not been confirmed. He was reportedly in a car when killed, per the AP. Renaud had worked for several American outlets, including the New York Times, HBO, Vice, and NBC, though it was not immediately clear whether he was affiliated with a particular outlet when killed. A spokesperson for the Times called Renaud a "talented filmmaker," adding that he was not currently on assignment with the newspaper.

"This is obviously shocking and horrifying, and I've just learned about it as I came onto air here, so I will be consulting with my colleagues, we'll be consulting with the Ukrainians to determine how this happened and then to measure and execute appropriate consequences," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Face the Nation Sunday. Ukrainian authorities said another US journalist was injured, but that person was not identified. Renaud often worked with his brother, Craig—see this Pulitzer Center video. The pair won a Peabody Award for a project on a Chicago school. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)