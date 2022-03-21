(Newser) – Trevor Noah's latest comment about Ye, aka Kanye West, is succinct and maybe one that could be applied to lots of public feuds in the modern age: "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye," the Daily Show host tweeted on Sunday. The line comes after news emerged that Ye has been ruled out of performing at the upcoming Grammys. Noah will be hosting the show in April, though a person described as close to the comedian tells CNN that Noah had nothing to do with the banishment. "Trevor never asked the Grammys to ban Kanye from performing," says the source. "He was not offended by Kanye's Instagram post and Trevor responded on Instagram. The notion that Trevor or his team asked the Grammys to ban Kanye is ridiculous."

Last week, Noah got entangled in Ye's public sniping with ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. On his show, Noah suggested that Ye should back off, equating his behavior to harassment of Kardashian. Ye responded with a slur directed at Noah, one that got him suspended from Instagram. Noah appeared to try to de-escalate things in his response to that, writing to Ye online that it "breaks my heart to see you like this." (Read more Trevor Noah stories.)